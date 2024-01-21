An tree lighting event was organised by Cwmbran Community Council at the junction of Commercial Street and Richmond Road in Pontnewydd in November 2023.

But last year's event coincided with a a crash on the nearby A4042, meaning traffic was diverted past where the ceremony was taking place.

A meeting of the community council's Events and Community Projects Committee earlier this month heard a crowd of up to 50 people was gathered on the pavement for the event.

Cllr Kebba Manneh, St Dials Ward, said: “The turnout was good and the singing was good. Are there any alternative venues, a nearby church?"

Cllr Susan Morgan, Lowlands and Avondale Ward, said they could involve the county council's traffic team in this year's risk assessment.

Cllr Bill Walker, Llantarnam Ward, said: “You'll never see traffic like that again" in Pontnewydd.

Cllr Julian Davenne, Fairwater and Oaksford Ward and vice chairman of the committee, said they needed a "tighter risk assessment" and "cater for the worst scenario".

Cllr Stuart Ashley, Mount Pleasant Ward, said there were other areas in Pontnewydd including Brooklands Park, Mount Pleasant and the Cenotaph that could be used.

He added that they could ask Pontnewydd residents.