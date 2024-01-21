Traffic in both directions is currently being directed off at the exit and then enter backs on at the entry slip.

This is a precaution in case the bridge is closed due to high winds.

The bridge remains open at this time however those traveling are advised to check their routes before setting off.

An amber weather warning has been issued for South Wales after the Met Office named the UK's latest storm - Storm Isha.

It will be in place across South Wales including in Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Vale of Glamorgan, Cardiff and Swansea.