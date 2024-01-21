CONCERNS are growing for a missing Cardiff woman that was last seen over a week ago.

Alice Doran, who has been reported as missing, is from central Cardiff and was reported as missing on January 16.

The 37-year-old was last seen on January 12.

Alice also has connections with the Llanrumney area.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "If you have seen Alice or have any information concerning her whereabouts please contact us quoting reference: 2400017750."