CONCERNS are growing for a missing Cardiff woman that was last seen over a week ago.
Alice Doran, who has been reported as missing, is from central Cardiff and was reported as missing on January 16.
The 37-year-old was last seen on January 12.
Alice also has connections with the Llanrumney area.
A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "If you have seen Alice or have any information concerning her whereabouts please contact us quoting reference: 2400017750."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here