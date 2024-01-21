The Severn bridge has been closed in both directions between J1 Aust and J2 Chepstow, traffic is being diverted via the Prince of Wales Bridge.

The amber weather warning for strong winds comes into force at 6pm today until 6am tomorrow.

It will be in place across South Wales including in Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Vale of Glamorgan, Cardiff and Swansea.

The Met office is warning that Storm Isha will bring a spell of very strong winds during this evening and into Monday. Disruption to travel and utilities is likely.

Traffic Wales is also warning there is poor driving condition in both directions between J22 Pilning to J30 Cardiff Gate.