NIKITA KARYEUK, 31, of Playford Crescent, Newport was banned from driving for 42 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Castle Street, Caerleon on Boxing Day.

She must pay £715 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KEITH SOLLIS, 73, of Bryn Dolwen, Bedwas, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 40 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A472 as Hafodyrynys on December 27, 2023.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL BIRCH, 40, of Attlee Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to producing cannabis on July 14, 2022.

ROSE DURSLEY, 32, of Wednesbury Street, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

AARON PHILIP COTTER, 33, of Ben Jonson Way, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JACK VANBEERS-GREEN, 24, of New Road, Nantyglo must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GORDON YEATES, 58, of Matthew Terrace, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

EMMA HUGHES, 39, of Nash Road, Newport must pay £538 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to driving while using a mobile phone on Queensway on August 10, 2023.

ABIGAIL HOBSON, 34, of Ariel Close, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MACIEJ KAROL LUCZYWEK, 35, of Commercial Street, Pontymister, Risca must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.