Live: Weather and traffic in South Wales after storm Isha

Weather
South Wales
By Harry Jamshidian

  • Road closure near Blackwood (update 7.55am)
  • Three flood alerts in South Wales (update 7.55am)
  • 3,000 without power last night (down to 200 now)
  • Weather warnings in place expired at 6am
  • M4 and Severn Bridges currently open

