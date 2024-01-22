Our live feed has now finished.
- Storm Jocelyn is on its way (Update 12.05pm)
- Fire service at water leak at supported accommodation last night (Update 12.05pm)
- Road closure near Blackwood (update 7.55am)
- Three flood alerts in South Wales (update 7.55am)
- 3,000 without power last night (down to 200 now)
- Weather warnings in place expired at 6am
- M4 and Severn Bridges currently open
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here