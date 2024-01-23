A NEWPORT man has appeared before the city’s magistrates' court charged with the burglary of a pub, tapas bar and a shop.
Benjamin Brown, 40, is accused of stealing £1,580 in cash from the Bar Amber pub, alcohol from the Tickled Trout restaurant and money and stock from the Select Convenience store at Friars Walk shopping centre.
The defendant is alleged to have committed the three burglaries between December 30, 2023 and January 8.
The Tickled Trout
Brown, of Grenville Close, High Cross, is due to appear back at Newport Magistrates' Court on February 15.
He was remanded in custody.
