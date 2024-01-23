Benjamin Brown, 40, is accused of stealing £1,580 in cash from the Bar Amber pub, alcohol from the Tickled Trout restaurant and money and stock from the Select Convenience store at Friars Walk shopping centre.

The defendant is alleged to have committed the three burglaries between December 30, 2023 and January 8.

The Tickled Trout

Brown, of Grenville Close, High Cross, is due to appear back at Newport Magistrates' Court on February 15.

He was remanded in custody.