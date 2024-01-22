Chloe, 13, from the Morriston area was last seen wearing an all-in-one black jumpsuit and mustard coloured puffer coat with fur hood.

South Wales Police put out an appeal at just before 1pm on January 21.

Chloe has links to Barry (Image: SWP)

A spokesperson said: "Chloe is 13 years old and is missing from the Morriston area of Swansea. Chloe also has links with Barry.

"Chloe may be wearing an all-in-one black jumpsuit and mustard coloured puffer coat with fur hood.

"If you have seen Chloe or have any information concerning her whereabouts please contact us quoting reference: 2400023373."