A TEENAGER with links to east South Wales is missing.
Chloe, 13, from the Morriston area was last seen wearing an all-in-one black jumpsuit and mustard coloured puffer coat with fur hood.
South Wales Police put out an appeal at just before 1pm on January 21.
A spokesperson said: "Chloe is 13 years old and is missing from the Morriston area of Swansea. Chloe also has links with Barry.
"Chloe may be wearing an all-in-one black jumpsuit and mustard coloured puffer coat with fur hood.
"If you have seen Chloe or have any information concerning her whereabouts please contact us quoting reference: 2400023373."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here