A TEENAGER with links to east South Wales is missing.

Chloe, 13, from the Morriston area was last seen wearing an all-in-one black jumpsuit and mustard coloured puffer coat with fur hood.

South Wales Police put out an appeal at just before 1pm on January 21.

South Wales Argus: Chloe has links to BarryChloe has links to Barry (Image: SWP)

A spokesperson said: "Chloe is 13 years old and is missing from the Morriston area of Swansea. Chloe also has links with Barry.

"Chloe may be wearing an all-in-one black jumpsuit and mustard coloured puffer coat with fur hood.

"If you have seen Chloe or have any information concerning her whereabouts please contact us quoting reference: 2400023373."