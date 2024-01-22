THERE are yellow flood alerts on rivers in South Wales.
The rivers Ebbw, Sirhowy, Lwyd and Rhymney all have yellow flood alerts placed on them by Natural Resources Wales as well as the river Usk at Monmouthshire and Newport.
Natural Resources Wales says rivers have responded to the impact of storm Isha with river levels higher than usual.
- Follow our live blog as we cover the roads and the weather in the aftermath of storm Isha, clicking here
Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected.
There is currently a Met Office yellow warning for wind in place across the UK which expires at midday today.
Storm Isha hit the country hard with wind gusts recorded of up to 90mph and power cuts affects thousands of homes.
At one point on Sunday more than 3,000 properties across the country were affected by power cuts.
On Monday morning, around 200 homes in south and mid-Wales were without power, according to the National Grid.
