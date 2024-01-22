Dynamic Extractions Limited was set up to commercialise the world leading Hydrodynamic Counter Current Chromatography technology developed by the Brunel Institute of Bioengineering team led by Professor Ian Sutherland. In addition to offering a range of hydrodynamic HPCCC processors, the team of five now specialises in the extraction, separation, purification and provision of high purity target compounds.

With a client list that includes Pfizer, Unilever and Roche, the company has taken 1040 sq ft of laboratory and office space at Mamhilad Park Estate near Pontypool in Torfaen.

Senior scientist Colin Bright said: “Our processors have evolved since our launch as a hi-tech spinout and are now used in a wide range of process applications at an industrial scale. Having the right premises for our laboratory, office and warehousing requirements is essential as we continue to evolve.

“We’ve been able to complete the fit-out to our own exact specification and we have the flexibility to take additional space when needed. It’s a great location for us as we continue to grow the business here in Wales.”

Peter Downes, operations manager for Johnsey Estates UK Limited, owners of Mamhilad Park Estate, said: “From small start-ups and sole traders to large manufacturing businesses like Frog Bikes and MS-RT, we have a wide range of occupiers here at Mamhilad because we offer real flexibility and competitive rates. Dynamic Extractions is an important addition to our thriving community.”