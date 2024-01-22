The Met Office put both amber and red warnings at the height of the storm and new yellow alert warnings are in place until midday on Wednesday, January 24 for some parts of the country.

The rare red “danger to life” warning of wind was in force in northern Scotland until 5am on Monday, while an amber warning of wind for the whole country was lifted at 6am.

Transport Scotland has said that it recorded a gust of 107mph on the Tay Bridge in Dundee and the Met Office said there was one of 84mph at Salsburgh, North Lanarkshire.

Rishi Sunak has said the Government is working hard with authorities to restore power to homes remaining without it.

Speaking at the National Film and Television School, the Prime Minister said: “The first thing to say is my thoughts are with all those who’ve been affected by the storm over the past day or so. My thanks also to all the emergency responders who have been working incredibly hard to support people.

“I would urge people to just continue to monitor the travel advice to make sure they’re doing everything to keep them and their families safe.

“And regarding power, the progress we’ve made is almost 300,000 properties have had their power restored.

“Obviously, there are still some where that’s not the case, but I want to reassure everyone we’re working as hard as we can with the relevant authorities to get those people’s power restored as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile, ScotRail services were suspended at 7 pm on Sunday as it added that there would be services on Monday morning following the storm.

The company said each route will have to undergo a safety inspection on Monday, meaning it will be later on before any trains can run.

Network Rail has said that it expects train services in Scotland to remain suspended until around noon after “a wild night”.

A spokesman said: “The railway has recovered quickly this morning following Storm Isha with trees and debris cleared across routes in England and Wales, and route proving trains reporting lines clear.

“Passenger and freight services have restarted and a good service is expected in most areas. Passengers should still check before they head out for the latest travel news on trains operators’ websites.

“The exception is Scotland where we do not expect to be able to restart services until around midday with dozens of lines shut due to fallen trees and flooding.

“Hundreds of engineers are already out, armed with chainsaws and cherry pickers to remove and repair. Once done, route proving trains will be dispatched before passenger services can restart.

⚠️🌧️🌬️#StormIsha continues to affect journeys in parts of England, Scotland and Wales today.



👀 Please check your journeys with National Rail or your train operator today:



➡️ https://t.co/0UvgdYYmmb pic.twitter.com/94ykAnm3Tr — Network Rail (@networkrail) January 22, 2024

“It’s been a wild night, but passengers and railway staff have been kept safe and we will work tirelessly to get the railway back on its feet as quickly as we can.”

The "destructive" storm has also caused major disruption at some airports including a flight travelling from Sharm el-Sheikh to Glasgow Airport which declared an emergency during Storm Isha.

A spokesman for Glasgow Airport said on Sunday that the Tui flight was “diverted to Manchester due to current weather conditions”.

When will Storm Isha pass?





After a top gust of 99mph overnight, #StormIsha is now moving away



However, it remains windy this morning with a yellow warning out for all until midday



Expect some disruption this Monday morning ⚠️ https://t.co/ejWfF75qOP — Met Office (@metoffice) January 22, 2024

The Met Office has said that strong winds associated with Storm Isha are expected to develop widely across the UK on Monday.

The weather forecaster has said that "winds will gradually ease from the west during Monday morning."

The meteorologists added: "West or southwesterly winds are likely to widely gust 50 to 60 mph inland with a few locations, mainly exposed coastal stretches, reaching 70 to 80 mph".

🌬️ Just a bit of wind, eh?



Part of a garden shed on the line at Bellgrove station in Glasgow caused by strong winds from #StormIsha. 😬



Many services across Britain are running normally but please check @nationalrailenq before you travel.#Wind pic.twitter.com/Ia3KlVErvU — Network Rail (@networkrail) January 22, 2024

Monday's weather warning is in place until 12pm but there are two further yellow wind warnings in place this week.

From 4 pm on Tuesday, strong winds are expected into Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning.

Recommended reading

The yellow wind warning is expected to lift by midday on Wednesday but the Met Office has said that "further updates to this warning are likely in the coming days".

The forecaster provided further details: "A spell of strong west or southwesterly winds is likely to affect Northern Ireland, north Wales, northern England and much of Scotland from Tuesday evening.

"Winds are likely to gust 50-60 mph. There is potential for winds to gusts 60-70 mph in a few places, although it is not yet clear where the most likely location for the stronger winds is at this time.