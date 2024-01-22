A TAKEAWAY boss has pleaded guilty to a number of health and safety failings at his business.
Mohamed Adil who owns Curry Kitchen on Edlogan Square in the Croesyceiliog area of Cwmbran admitted seven offences at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
They include failures to ensure the health, safety and welfare at work of employees in terms of a dangerous gas appliance and that the staff toilets “were not clean, did not have adequate ventilation, did not have running hot and cold or warm water, soap, or suitable means of drying”.
The Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 breaches occurred between November 16, 2022 and February 1, 2023.
Adil’s case was adjourned to February 23.
The defendant, aged 32, of Highfield Road, Bassaleg, Newport was granted unconditional bail.
