Rotamec, an engineering repair company, have confirmed they are hiring an area sales manager and two engineering apprentices, after moving to a bigger location in Cwmbran.

The company has moved to the larger site on Springvale Industrial Estate from Mamhilad Park Estate in Pontypool, and held their official opening ceremony on Friday, January 19.

The move has allowed Rotamec to increase its engineering staff, sales personnel, and will be opening opportunities for aspiring local engineers by supporting the apprenticeship schemes available to Welsh industry.

Local Member of Parliament for Torfaen, Nick Thomas-Symonds, was in attendance at the event to cut the ribbon on the facility, officially opening it as their new location.

Rotamec, which specialises in the repair and sourcing of pumps, motors, gearboxes, generators, and power transmission components, first began operations in Torfaen acquiring Pontypool Rewinds in 2019, and later moved to Mamhilad Park Estate.

With further growth and investment, they have now been able to move the entire team into a new facility on the Springvale Industrial Estate in Cwmbran.

Rotamec’s vision for the future is to become the leading force in their industry, supporting local business with their engineering expertise and 24/7 365-day service, supply, and installation model.

Member of Parliament for Torfaen, Nick Thomas-Symonds said: “It is a privilege to open Rotamec’s new facility in Springvale Industrial Estate.

"Rotamec are a successful and important employer here in Torfaen, and I am delighted to see their success and growth.”

“Our local manufacturing firms are so important to the economy in Torfaen, bringing jobs and investment to the area. I look forward to seeing the company go from strength to strength in their new premises.”

Paul Pearce, Group Sales and Operations Director, said: “Rotamec are pleased and excited to have our New Wales Branch officially opened by its local Member of Parliament Nick Thomas-Symonds.”

“Having Nick there to officially open our new facility acknowledges Rotamec’s ongoing success story and strengthens the importance of investment into the local community and the wider Welsh industry.”

“Our vision for the branch is to create numerous new career opportunities and apprenticeships, securing our future in engineering and further enhancing our 24/7 365 service portfolio and offering.”

“The opening of the new branch is an extremely proud moment for the Board of Directors at Rotamec and especially Rotamec Group’s Managing Director, Simon Brooks, the founder and visionary behind the continued investment and growth of Rotamec.”