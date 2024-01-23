Paedophile Ashley Carol, 30, of Morrison Street, Blackwood had more than 300 illegal films and pictures when officers executed an arrest warrant at his home.

Some of the filth downloaded from the internet showed child victims in “pain and intoxicated by drink or drugs”.

The defendant pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of indecent images of children and one of having a prohibited image of a child.

He also admitted a single charge of possession of extreme pornographic images involving animals.

The offences took place on March 22, 2022.

There were 87 category A images, the most serious kind, 64 at category B and 167 at category C.

Jeffrey Jones representing Carol said his client was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

Cardiff Crown Court was told that the defendant had lost his job as a result of his conviction.

The judge, Recorder Mark Cotter KC, told Carol there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation” in his case.

He added: “You made swift admissions to the police following your arrest.”

The defendant was jailed for 16 months but that sentence was suspended for two years.

He has to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and go on a sex offender programme as well as undertake a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Carol will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years and he was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order regulating his internet use until 2034.

The defendant will also have to pay a victim surcharge.