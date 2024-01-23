The Black Bear Inn, on Clytha Road in Bettws Newydd, near Usk, is the only pub in Wales to be included on the final list.

Owned by Josh and Hannah Byrne, who bought the pub in November 2018, the Black Bear Inn has already been recognised for its excellence in food and service, after being featured in the Good Food Guide's Best Local Restaurants for 2023.

The team's main focus is to serve the best in local produce and seasonal dishes, offering concise, and still delicious, meals to match the time of year.

Mr Byrne says he prides himself on always using only the best local suppliers when serving food to his customers, with many returning from far afield to try the newest seasonal delights.

Owner Josh Byrne believes the recognition is a testament to their regulars and their proud focus on local produce (Image: Black Bear Inn)

The Black Bear Inn also has a slew of regulars who are "the heartbeat of everything we do" and reflect the community and local feel Mr Byrne hopes his food inspires.

Mr Byrne continued: "We are delighted to have been included in the best gastropubs in the UK, and it is a testament to our staff and locals that we've had so much recognition recently.

"We welcome people from further afield, but our focus is on local produce and dishes, so to have that noticed on a national scale is amazing."

The Black Bear Inn has been under the Byrnes' ownership for five years, and it seems they are finally starting to get that recognition.

Mr Byrne has described being "over the moon" about being named in this list, particularly as the only representative from Wales.

The Black Bear Inn is currently open on Thursday 6-10pm, Friday 12-3pm and 6-10pm, Saturday 12-3pm and 6-10pm and Sunday 12-4pm, with diners advised to visit the website or call 01873 880701 or email contact@theblackbearinn.co.uk to book a table.