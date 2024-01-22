Storm Jocelyn comes after Storm Isha brought gale-force winds and major disruption on Sunday night and Monday morning.

This storm was announced after the meteorological organisation issued a new yellow weather warning for wind.

This alert is set to last between 12pm on Tuesday, January 23, and 12pm on Wednesday, January 24.

#StormJocelyn has been named by @MetEireann and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on Tuesday and into Wednesday #weatheraware 🌀 pic.twitter.com/DihJvBBCUg — Met Office (@metoffice) January 22, 2024

Announcing the storm on X, formally known as Twitter, the Met Office said: "#StormJocelyn has been named by @MetEireann and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on Tuesday and into Wednesday #weatheraware."

What to expect as Storm Jocelyn comes to the UK

The Met Office has said the following:

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Some roads and bridges may close

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

How are UK storm names decided?





After a top gust of 99mph overnight, #StormIsha is now moving away



However, it remains windy this morning with a yellow warning out for all until midday



Expect some disruption this Monday morning ⚠️ https://t.co/ejWfF75qOP — Met Office (@metoffice) January 22, 2024

Storms as a whole are named so people can more easily engage with weather forecasts.

In 2015, following the success of the US model, the UK Met Office and Irish service Met Éireann launched their first "Name our Storms" campaign, BBC News reports.

Most years, they draw the names from a shortlist of favourites submitted by the public.

Additionally, they have been joined by the National Weather Service of the Netherlands who contribute a few names each year.

As part of the 2023/24 weather season, the Met Office has named a number of storms after prominent scientists, meteorologists and other people involved in the weather.