The Newport County AFC shop re-opened in Friars Walk after closing its store in the Kingsway Shopping Centre on Sunday, January 21.

The new store with VX3 opened at 11am and replaced Damaged Society at 17 Friars Walk.

Dylan Petche, director of VX3, said: “We are excited to get a new VX3 Newport County store opening in the city centre.

New Newport County and Dragons store opens in Friars Walk (Image: newsquest)“It’s a much bigger shop that allows more accessibility for people and allows us to expand the range that we can offer to the supporters.

“We have plenty of jerseys and scarfs coming in this week and limited-edition shirts. It will be nice and cold on Sunday and hopefully they play well after their 3-1 win against Wrexham.”

Newport County face Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday, January 28, in front of a sell-out crowd at Rodney Parade.

With six days until the all-important clash, fans can get kitted out in time for the clash against the Red Devils.

John Williams has supported Newport County for 71 years and will be attending the big match this weekend.

John Williams with Spytty the Mascot, will be attending this Sundays match at Rodney Parade (Image: newsquest)He said: “I have a hospitality box, so I ordered tickets and collect them this week. I’m in here now getting some merchandise for the game.

“It is going to be good following the victory over Wrexham on Saturday as well. It was nice to see a full house.

"Manchester United are one of the biggest teams in the world so I am sure there will be away fans in the home stand but hopefully, Newport can out-shout them.”

Alongside Newport County Merchandise the store sells Dragon’s shirts alongside sportswear such as hoodies and tracksuits.

Jamie Morgan was one of the lucky fans who managed to get his hands on tickets.

Jamie Williams looks at New county shirt as he will be going to Newport County v Manchester United on Sunday (Image: newsquest)

He added: “I waited in the queue for 25 minutes this morning and managed to get tickets for me and my son.

“We were lucky to get some as they went quickly, I am looking forward to going to the match we have been to county games before, but this is our first big game that we will be going to.”