Gwent Police have launched an appeal to speak to witnesses of the car crash, which took place on Stow Park Crescent.

Officers want to speak to residents, pedestrians or motorists at Stow Park Crescent in Newport around 12.50pm on Friday, January 19 .

Officers have said the crash involved one car, a silver Hyundai i20, and a pedestrian.

Gwent Police have said:

"The driver and pedestrian were taken to hospital for treatment.

Stow Park Crescent crash in Newport on Friday January 19. (Image: Newsquest)

"The pedestrian, an 83-year-old man from Newport, later died in hospital.

"His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers".

Police officers were guarding the street after being informed of the car crash on Friday January 19. (Image: Newsquest)

The Argus went to the scene on Friday and Stow Park Crescent was taped off.

At the time of the crash, Gwent Police said:

"Officers are in attendance, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Welsh Air Ambulance".

Gwent Police have said:

"Anyone with infromation, including dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact us by calling 101, and quoting log reference 2400021884, or by sending a direct message on social media".