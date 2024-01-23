Officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the Ford Ranger pick-up truck being driven by Aaron Powell when they stopped him in Blackwood.

The defendant confessed to them he had smoked a joint and they got a warrant to search his address.

Christopher Evans, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court that the police found 296g of cocaine and 228 packets of edible cannabis which were jointly worth £33,540.

They also came across designer goods valued at £20,000, including shoes and handbags, from leading fashion houses like Louis Vuitton and Burberry.

MORE NEWS: Police officer faces sack after seriously injuring couple in horror crash

There were also “multiple bottles of champagne”.

Powell, 33, of Mill Road, Springfield, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

The offences took place on October 18 last year.

He pleaded guilty on the basis, which was accepted by the prosecution, that he has sent drug-related messages under the direction of another person and that threats had been made to his family.

Powell has a previous drug trafficking conviction for selling cocaine in 2014.

The defendant’s barrister Nicholas Clough said his client had moved to Gwent from his native Bristol.

“Things were going well until the tragic death of this father,” he told the court.

“The grief drove him off the rails and he went back to his previous addiction to cocaine.”

Mr Clough added how Powell’s relationship had also broken down.

“The defendant was cajoled into dealing drugs for the dealer because of his own habit,” he said.

“He wants to rebuild his life and rebuild his relationship with his former partner.”

Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant told Powell: “You were involved in a highly profitable and well-established drug dealing operation.

“There was some intimidation and coercion directed towards you.”

The defendant was jailed for 30 months and is due to face a proceeds of crime hearing in June 3.