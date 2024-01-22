Storm Isha wreaked havoc across the UK on Sunday and Monday (January 21 and 22) recording winds of up to 107mph in some areas.

These strong winds resulted in flight, train and ferry cancellations as well as road closures and power cuts.

Yellow, amber and rare red weather warnings were all in place at various times over the weekend due to the strong winds associated with the storm.

A yellow weather warning for Storm Isha had remained in place until midday across south Wales and the rest of the UK.

Storm Jocelyn officially named by Met Office

Just as weather warnings in south Wales and across the UK come to an end on Monday (January 22) for Storm Isha, the Met Office has revealed another storm is set to hit the UK in the coming days.

The Met Office officially named Storm Jocelyn on Monday as strong winds and heavy rain are forecast to hit the UK on Tuesday and Wednesday (January 23 and 24).

Storm Jocelyn could bring up to 70mph winds.

#StormJocelyn has been named by @MetEireann and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on Tuesday and into Wednesday #weatheraware 🌀 pic.twitter.com/DihJvBBCUg — Met Office (@metoffice) January 22, 2024

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for south Wales due to strong winds associated with Storm Jocelyn which could cause travel disruptions.

The weather warning will be in place from midday on Tuesday (January 23) until 3pm on Wednesday (January 24) all across south Wales including Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Vale of Glamorgan and Swansea.

What to expect from the yellow weather warning in South Wales

The Met Office said the yellow weather warning issued across south Wales was due to strong winds associated with Storm Jocelyn.

The strong winds associated with the yellow weather warning is set to cause:

Disruptions to bus and train services, with some journeys taking longer

Delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges

A Met Office spokesperson added: "A spell of strong winds associated with Storm Jocelyn is expected to develop across this region during Tuesday afternoon, peaking overnight into Wednesday morning, before easing across most areas by midday.

"However, winds are likely to remain strong across and just to the east of the Pennines until early Wednesday afternoon.

"Peak gusts of 45-55mph are likely inland, perhaps 65mph on some exposed coasts."

Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by the yellow weather warning and Storm Jocelyn

Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warnings issued by the Met Office are:

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

All of Wales - including areas like Newport and Blaenau Gwent - will be impacted by Storm Jocelyn. (Image: Met Office)

How to prepare for the yellow weather warning and Storm Jocelyn

The Met Office has issued advice on how to prepare for the yellow weather warning in place on Tuesday and Wednesday and the threat Storm Jocelyn poses.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

"Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."

The yellow weather warning will be in place across south Wales from midday on Tuesday, January 23 to 3pm on Wednesday, January 24.