Newport City Council, which led the operation, has confirmed four commercial premises were searched last Thursday, January 18, including shops in prominent locations on Commercial Street and Stow Hill.

Two residential properties were also searched.

Enforcement officers seized no less than 21,780 illegal cigarettes and 6,500 illegal disposable vapes.

Three of the commercial premises have received maximum-length closure orders of three months from the magistrates court. These are:

• GG Vapes, 139 Commercial Road.

• GG Vapes #2, Westgate Buildings, Commercial Street.

• Bob Marley Vapes, 230 Stow Hill.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: “Four commercial premises and two residential properties were searched on Thursday 18 January in a multi-agency operation with Gwent Police and UK immigration.

GG Vapes on Commercial Road

