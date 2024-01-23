A MAN and woman have appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court charged with fraud over illegal dog breeding claims.
Stephen Steed and Laura Price, both aged 36, from Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale are accused of fraud by dishonestly claiming they were operating a dog breeding business.
The pair are also alleged to have committed animal welfare offences between December 1, 2020 and March 20, 2023.
The defendants are due to appear before the crown court on February 15.
MORE NEWS: Drunken thug strangled girlfriend in pub while celebrating his birthday
Steed and Price were granted unconditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article