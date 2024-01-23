Stephen Steed and Laura Price, both aged 36, from Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale are accused of fraud by dishonestly claiming they were operating a dog breeding business.

The pair are also alleged to have committed animal welfare offences between December 1, 2020 and March 20, 2023.

The defendants are due to appear before the crown court on February 15.

Steed and Price were granted unconditional bail.