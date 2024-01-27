The property, currently split into two cottages, at 35A and 35B High Street, is right opposite the National Roman Legion Museum and Roman Baths Museum in Caerleon, a former key Roman legionary town.

Angie Davey, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "The cottage is ideal for those looking to immerse themselves in local history. You can literally walk out of your front door cross the street and go back hundreds of years in time to the days of Roman times by visiting the brace of award-winning museums.

"The mid-terrace house has been converted into a pair of cottages which a new owner may want to retain as is or, subject to planning, may want to convert the building back to a single unit.

"Caerleon is a thriving, historic walled town not far from the city of Newport and on the banks of the River Usk. It's packed with lovely pubs, restaurants, quirky shops and even has its own Roman amphitheatre.

"While cottage 35B requires some refurbishment the accommodation is replicated for each cottage, providing a lounge, open plan kitchen/dining room, two bedrooms, bathroom and en-suite. The stone walled garden at the rear has been partially divided by a fence into two lawned spaces.

"The property could be converted back into a family home, turned into flats or a holiday rental, given the strong attraction of tourism in the area, subject to the necessary change of use consents.

"The cottages have previously been rented out for £625 each (£1,250) pcm though we anticipate a more accurate rental of approximately £750 pcm each once refurbished.

"Caerleon is situated on the River Usk, and lies five miles (8km) northeast of Newport city centre, and 5.5 miles (9km) southeast of Cwmbran. Caerleon is of archaeological importance, being the site of a notable Roman legionary fortress, Isca Augusta, and an Iron Age hill fort.

"The town has strong historical and literary associations. Alfred Lord Tennyson wrote Idylls of the King (1859–1885) while staying in Caerleon. There are excellent transport links to Bristol, Cardiff and London via rail links and M4."

The cottage, which has a guide price of £227,000-plus, is among some eighty varied properties which are being sold by Paul Fosh Auctions online in a sale which starts from noon on Tuesday, January 30 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, February 1.