Right now, the famous pier in Penarth looks a little different. In fact it is different, as it’s dressed up as a cinema showing Rock Hudson film “The Harvest Bringer”.

The pier building had a new cinema sign on it as well as an American flag flying next to it.

And, to add to the American theme, Cadillacs and other classic American cars were parked outside.

I don’t remember Rock Hudson, however for our more mature readers Hudson was one of the most popular actors of Hollywood’s ‘Golden Age’ starring in classics such as Pillow Talk with Doris Day and Ice Station Zebra.

Penarth Pier was 'dressed' for filming (Image: Newsquest)

The Esplanade is closed today and tomorrow (Image: Newsquest)

What’s this all about, we hear you ask? Well, it’s not officially confirmed, however it is strongly believed the pier is being used to film an episode of Doctor Who.

There were some classic American cars on site (Image: Newsquest)

Filming will continue for the rest of today and tomorrow.

The Esplanade will be closed until 11.59pm today. The road will then be open for nine hours before closing at 9am tomorrow, January 23, until 11pm.

Residents believe it's Doctor Who being filmed (Image: Newsquest)

TV Trucks were parked up along the whole of the Esplanade (Image: Newsquest)

From Doctor Who to Casualty, TV loves filming in Penarth

British TV’s love of Penarth is as strong as ever.

‘Perfect Penarth’ is often used for TV dramas, particularly one show – Casualty!

On January 9, the iconic BBC hospital drama filmed a night shoot of riots and chaos right in the centre of Penarth on Bradenham Place.

In May last year, there was drama in a house on the town's Clive Place as the bona fide Holby City ambulance was parked outside.

And, on November 23, that famous Holby ambulance sat outside a property on Merlins Close, near Cosmeston Lakes.

A few weeks ago a dramatic riot scene was filmed in the centre of town (Image: Newsquest)

How will the road closures on Penarth’s Esplanade for filming come into effect?

The closure will be in place from where Rectory Road meets Beach Road and will continue along Southeast along Beach Road.

It was quite the operation in a break between the two storms (Image: Newsquest)

It will end on Penarth Esplanade near the RNLI Lifeboat Station. Partial road closures will be on Bridgeman Road, from Penarth Esplanade to the junction of Park Road, Penarth.

The closure will be operated by Forrest Traffic Management on behalf of the BBC.

Businesses, residents, pedestrians, and crews at the Penarth Lifeboat station will still be able to access the area during the road closure.