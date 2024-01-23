Carol Mutlow, founder of the Castell Roc music festival, is aiming to pack the town with Elvis lookalikes and tribute acts on Sunday, June 16.

The day is expected to start with an Elvis-themed coffee morning at the Palmer Community Centre on High Street before an Elvis-themed show for children with additional needs.

The Elvis Gospel Show, featuring "three of the best" Elvis tributes, will play at St Mary's Church in the evening.

Among other planned festivities are an art competition for local schools, face painting and best-dressed competitions for Priscillas, juniors and “hound dogs”.

Local bands and buskers have also been invited to express their inner Elvis with a twist - whether heavy metal, folk or grunge.

'Falling into place'





Preparations started from an email conversation with Peter Phillips, the organiser of the Porthcawl Elvis Festival which claims to be the “biggest of its kind” anywhere in the world.

“One thing led to another,” Ms Mutlow told the Argus. “I spoke to St Mary’s Church and they were over the moon about it. It’s all falling into place.

“It was just a thought in my head. I followed it up and now I’m a bit overwhelmed! Everybody’s excited which is really nice. I hope the whole town will not just watch but get involved in some way."

Carol Mutlow opened Hannah's Music in memory of her late daughter

It is set to be a blockbuster summer for music in Chepstow, with Sir Tom Jones listed to headline Chepstow Summer Sessions and classical artist Russell Watson set to woo crowds at Castell Roc.

'We're giving it a go'





Ms Mutlow has extended an appeal for hairdressers who can help with beehives and someone who can take charge of an Elvis-themed park run – something she admits is “not her forte”.

For Ms Mutlow, who also runs the Hannah’s Music store on Moor Street in memory of her late daughter, music is a way of bringing people together and making them smile.

“I’m sure there are other ways it can be done, but music is what I do. I wasn’t a big fan of Elvis when I was younger; it was only through time, and since I had the music shop, that I became a true fan," she said.

“When I get a little bored, I think what should I do? Only afterwards, I think maybe I shouldn’t have done that, but it all comes back to Hannah. We’re giving it a go and it’s all about making people happy. If I can make one person smile, that’s fine by me.”