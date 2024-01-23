Ryan and Kimberley Hughes first opened Ship Deck in Newport Road, in Trethomas, near Caerphilly in 2019, and have seen it win a whole slew of awards in the years since.

They have already made the final of Takeaway of the Year, and made the top ten of 'sea-riously' great chip shops in the UK in the National Fish and Chip Awards for the second time, having also made the final the year before.

As a result, this will be the incredible third year in a row that Ship Deck has made the final of a category in the National Fish and Chip Awards.

Mr Hughes has worked in the fish and chip industry since he was 15, where he won awards of his own, including young fish fryer of the year in 2016, which he says motivated him to open Ship Deck with his wife.

Some of the delights that have made the Ship Deck a worthy Field to Fryer finalist (Image: Ryan Hughes)In a post on Facebook to celebrate them reaching the final, Mr Hughes said: "Wow, top three in Field to Fryer! London we are ready for you.

"It’s not just a potato .. it’s the knowledge behind it that makes the prefect, sustainable chip! A big thank you to our fantastic supplier Mitchell Potatoes Ltd.

"'Coming together is a beginning, keeping together is progress, and working together is success'.”

The other finalists in this year's National Fish and Chips' category Field to Fryer Industry Award Finals are Finney's Fish and Chips from Benllech in Anglesey and Bells Fish and Chips from County Durham.

Andrew Crook, president at the National Federation of Fish Friers, which organises the National Fish and Chip Awards, says the Field to Frier category has been outstanding. “The level of knowledge and skills these three fantastic fish and chip shops have demonstrated to the experts is to be greatly applauded.

“The care and passion for creating delicious food is a testament to their success and there’s no doubt that these chippies have even more to offer not only to their customers but to the industry as well. It’s inspiring to be associated with such great businesses and to play a small part in encouraging their growth.”

Andrew Crook, president at the National Federation of Fish Fryers, which organises the National Fish and Chip Awards, says the Field to Fryer category has been outstanding.

“The level of knowledge and skills these three fantastic fish and chip shops have demonstrated to the experts is to be greatly applauded.

“The care and passion for creating delicious food is a testament to their success and there’s no doubt that these chippies have even more to offer not only to their customers but to the industry as well.

"It’s inspiring to be associated with such great businesses and to play a small part in encouraging their growth.”

The awards are being sponsored by Isle of Ely Produce, a supplier of more than two million bags of potatoes to the fish and chip industry every year, and Agrico and its new Babylon variety.

The awards ceremony will be held on 28 February at the Park Plaza on Westminster Bridge in London.