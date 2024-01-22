The M4 Westbound J24 to J26 will be closed on Monday January 22 until Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Traffic Wales has confirmed the road will be closed so that authorities can take a look at the overbridges.

The road will be closed from 20.00pm on Monday until 6.00am on Tuesday.

Then it will be closed again at 20.00pm on Tuesday until 06.00am on Wednesday.

A diversion will be in place going past Newport’s Spytty Park.

Further closures are scheduled for M4 Westbound and Eastbound until February 17 2024.

Overnight closures have also been announced by Traffic Wales for M4 Eastbound.

M4 Eastbound

On Thursday, January 25, the M4 Eastbound J26 to J24 will be closed, between 20.00pm until 6.00am Friday, January 26.

Exit will be permitted to Junction 27 and Junction 26 only.

This road will also be closed on Friday January 26 at 20.00pm until 06.00am on Saturday, January 27.