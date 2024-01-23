GWENT police's special unit is looking into the theft of a gator vehicle in Pontypool, Torfaen.
The rural crime team within Gwent Police are looking into the theft of an all-terrain, John Deere Gator vehicle from a farm in Torfaen.
The incident was reported from a shed on Varted Road in Pontypool around 10.50am on Sunday January 21.
#RuralCrimeTeam investigating the theft of a #JohnDeereGator #AllTerrainVehicle from a #farm in #Torfaen between 10pm on 20/01/24 and 9am on 21/01/24 Crime ref - 24*23689#ATV / #QuadBike owners please see #CrimePrevention advice by @securedbydesign ⬇️https://t.co/Vlo7CiODCF pic.twitter.com/Qt0UfYuYm1— Gwent Police | Rural Crime Team (@GPRuralCrime) January 22, 2024
Gwent Police issued the following statement:
"We received a report of a theft from a shed in Varteg Road, Pontypool at around 10.50am on Sunday 21 January.
"A John Deere Gator vehicle is believed to have been taken between 10pm on Saturday 20 January and 9am Sunday 21 January.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, or DM us on social media, quoting log reference 2400023689".
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here