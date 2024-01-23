The rural crime team within Gwent Police are looking into the theft of an all-terrain, John Deere Gator vehicle from a farm in Torfaen.

The incident was reported from a shed on Varted Road in Pontypool around 10.50am on Sunday January 21.

Gwent Police issued the following statement:

"We received a report of a theft from a shed in Varteg Road, Pontypool at around 10.50am on Sunday 21 January.

"A John Deere Gator vehicle is believed to have been taken between 10pm on Saturday 20 January and 9am Sunday 21 January.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, or DM us on social media, quoting log reference 2400023689".