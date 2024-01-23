Popeyes, which is best known for its fried chicken sandwiches, has more than 4000 restaurants around the world including 36 locations in the UK.

On Monday (January 22) the chicken restaurant chain revealed plans to open 30 new sites in the UK in the next 12 months which would create around 2000 jobs.

Chief development officer at Popeyes, Tom Byng, said: “We opened our first store in November 2021, to huge hype and acclaim, and customer appetite shows no sign of slowing down.

“To date, we’ve opened 38 locations up and down the country, and converted legions of fried chicken fans to Popeyes.

“We’re excited to be giving even more people their first taste of New Orleans as we double our estate in 2024.

“We’re particularly proud of our geographical spread of expansion, including our first ever travel hub restaurant in Waterloo station, which will be fuelling hungry travellers with great food and a dose of the famous New Orleans spirit.”

Popeyes to open new restaurant in Swansea

Popeyes already has sites in locations including Cardiff, London, Manchester and Oxford.

As part of their expansion plans, the global restaurant chain is set to open a new site in Swansea.

The new Popeyes restaurant in Swansea, according to its website, will be located at Enterprise Park, Llansamlet, Swansea, SA7 9RG.

Swansea will not be the only location getting a new Popeyes restaurant.

This week, the company will open new sites in Ilford and Hammersmith in London.

While the restaurant chain has also revealed it will be opening stores in:

Bishop Auckland

Exeter

Bury New Road, Greater Manchester

Glasgow Sauchiehall

Aberdeen, Union Street

Nottingham

Birmingham

Waterloo station, London

The remaining new sites are still yet to be revealed.

The expansion plans come just two weeks after TDR Capital, the private equity firm which part-owns Asda, increased its shareholding to take effective control of Popeyes UK.