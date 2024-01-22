Three thousand homes were reportedly left without power in Wales, although the issue of power outages been fixed for most of these (200 as of 14.33pm).

Natural Resources Wales issued three flood alerts on the Rivers Usk in Monmouthshire and Newport, Rivers Ebbw, Sirhowy and Lwyd in Caerphilly and Torfaen and River Rhymney in Caerphilly.

The Met Office reported gusts of up to 99mph overnight during Storm Isha, with a yellow weather warning and showers dominating parts of South Wales today (Monday, January 22).

Both the Severn and Prince of Wales bridges were open with reportedly little congestion as of 09.00am on Monday.

Congestion built up on M4 Eastbound around 07.00am and the congestion was cleared after 08.00am.

A road closure was also reported in place at 07.06am on Celynen Road, located north of Newport between Newbridge and Blackwood.

A barrier on Usk Way in Newport neighbouring the University of South Wales was broken and lay on its side (pictured below).

The South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended a flooding incident in Blackwood on Sunday January 21 where electricity was affected by a water leak.

A spokesperson for the service said:

"We attended an incident in Blackwood at approximately 10.13pm last night, whereby a water leak within a supported living property was affecting electrics.

"A team from Caerphilly attended the scene, and used a pump to rid the property of water.

The Met Office has issued another yellow warning as Storm Jocelyn is set to batter the UK on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 23 and 24.

Strong winds may cause travel disruptions as the weather warning will be in place from midday on Tuesday (January 23) until 3pm on Wednesday (January 24) all across South Wales.

Strong winds, showers, heavy rain and sunny spells... there is lots on offer with the weather this week ⚠️



Find out more below 👇 pic.twitter.com/gG8DtvJMNX — Met Office (@metoffice) January 22, 2024

While Storm Jocelyn is not expected to be as severe as Storm Isha was (particularly in Wales), gusts of up to 70mph should be expected.

Take care when braving the storm.