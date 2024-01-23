Photos show the famous navy telephone box on Penarth’s Esplanade.

Speculation was rife about what was being filmed which has caused Penarth’s famous seafront and pier to close for two days.

Photos which emerged last night, January 22, confirm the Doctor is in town!

Dr Who's Tardis has landed in Penarth (Image: Newsquest)

Film crews were building the set all day on January 22 (Image: Newsquest)

Played by Ncuti Gatwa in the new series, the Doctor wasn’t spotted there himself on Penarth Pier yesterday, however, film crews were working furiously to build a set resembling a 1960s-themed cinema playing a Rock Husdon film.

The Tardis was a late edition (Image: Newsquest)

The set is a cinema showing a Rock Hudson film (Image: Newsquest)

I don’t remember Rock Hudson, however for our more mature readers, Hudson was one of the most popular actors of Hollywood’s ‘Golden Age’ starring in classics such as Pillow Talk with Doris Day and Ice Station Zebra.

Filming continues today, January 23. Will the Doctor be spotted?

Watch the video below as Doctor Who's Tardis is spotted in Penarth

Between storms Isha and Jocelyn a Doctor Who TV set is built

There was commotion on the Esplanade yesterday and no it wasn’t the weather that brought the action, but film crews setting up for a big shoot.

Right now, Penarth Pier looks a little different. In fact it is different, as it’s dressed up as a cinema showing Rock Hudson film “The Harvest Bringer”.

The pier building had a new cinema sign on it as well as an American flag flying next to it.

The esplanade has been closed for two days: Yesterday and today (Image: Newsquest)

And, to add to the American theme, Cadillacs and other classic American cars were parked outside.

Filming will continue for the rest of today.

The Esplanade will be closed at 9am until 11pm today.

There was action at the Esplanade and it wasn't down to a storm for once! (Image: Newsquest)

From Doctor Who to Casualty, TV companies love filming in Penarth

British TV’s love affair with Penarth is as strong as ever.

‘Perfect Penarth’ is often used for TV dramas, particularly one show – Casualty!

On January 9, the iconic BBC hospital drama filmed a night shoot of riots and chaos right in the centre of Penarth on Bradenham Place.

In May last year, there was drama in a house on the town's Clive Place as the bona fide Holby City ambulance was parked outside.

And, on November 23, that famous Holby ambulance sat outside a property on Merlins Close, near Cosmeston Lakes.

Casualty was recently filming in the town centre (Image: Newsquest)

How will the road closures on Penarth’s Esplanade for BBC filming come into effect?

The closure will be in place from where Rectory Road meets Beach Road and will continue along Southeast along Beach Road.

It will end on Penarth Esplanade near the RNLI Lifeboat Station. Partial road closures will be on Bridgeman Road, from Penarth Esplanade to the junction of Park Road, Penarth.

The closure will be operated by Forrest Traffic Management on behalf of the BBC.

Businesses, residents, pedestrians, and crews at the Penarth Lifeboat station will still be able to access the area during the road closure.