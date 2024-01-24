JUBAIR HUSSAIN, 44, of Chepstow Road, Newport was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Corporation Road on Christmas Day.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NATASHA SMITH, 33, of Newport Road, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to speeding at 58mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 SDR on June 27, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RAHIM AMIN, 20, of Loftus Square, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KYLE PRYZBOROWSKI, 22, of John Bull Close, Newport was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted possession of cocaine and obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty on Queensway on June 9, 2023.

He must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER DAVID KENDRICK, 43, of Mere Path, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LAURA CALDUCH GARGALLO, 42, of Teeming Grove, Newport must pay £465 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

MATTHEW CRAIG JASON PRUDHAM, 33, of Meredith Terrace, Newbridge must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

BENJAMIN LENNY MICHAEL WALKER, 31, of Hillside Drive, Cwmfields, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KEVIN JOHN MORRIS, 62, of Argosy Way, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ISLAND STEEL LIMITED, East Way Road, Alexandra Docks, Newport must pay £1,490 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.