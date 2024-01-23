Traffic in both directions is currently being directed off at the exit and then enter backs on at the entry slip.

This is a precaution in case the bridge is closed due to high winds.

The bridge remains open at this time however those traveling are advised to check their routes before setting off.

A yellow weather warning for wind currently covers South Wales with warns that a spell of strong winds associated with Storm Jocelyn is expected to affect the area leading to some localised disruption.

The weather warning comes into place at 12pm today until 3pm tomorrow.