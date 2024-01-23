The M48 Severn Bridge is at risk of closure due to high winds as major restrictions are in place.
Traffic in both directions is currently being directed off at the exit and then enter backs on at the entry slip.
This is a precaution in case the bridge is closed due to high winds.
The bridge remains open at this time however those traveling are advised to check their routes before setting off.
A yellow weather warning for wind currently covers South Wales with warns that a spell of strong winds associated with Storm Jocelyn is expected to affect the area leading to some localised disruption.
The weather warning comes into place at 12pm today until 3pm tomorrow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here