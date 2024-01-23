Live

Emergency services at crash scene on A48 Eastern Avenue

By Lauran O'Toole

  • Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the A48 Eastern Avenue eastbound.
  • The road is partially blocked and there is congestion to Llanedyrn Interchange, this is affecting traffic heading out of Cardiff towards the A48(M)

