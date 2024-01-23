Live

Man found unresponsive at Belle Vue Park, Newport

Emergency
Newport
By Lauran O'Toole

  • A man has been found unresponsive at Belle Vue Park, Newport.
  • The 59-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
  • Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the injuries.
  • Due to the serious incident the police have closed Belle Vue Park, all entrances to the park have been taped off.

