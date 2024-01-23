- A man has been found unresponsive at Belle Vue Park, Newport.
- The 59-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
- Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the injuries.
- Due to the serious incident the police have closed Belle Vue Park, all entrances to the park have been taped off.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel