Lily Rizzo, 14, was last seen at an address in Abertillery at around 6.30pm on Saturday 20 January and officers are concerned for her welfare.

She is described as around 5 ft 6 inches tall, of medium build with brown shoulder length hair.

Lily has links to Carmarthen, Swansea and Cardiff.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400023232.

"Lily is also urged to get in touch with us."