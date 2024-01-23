CONCERNS are growing for the welfare of a missing Abertillery teenager with Cardiff links.
Lily Rizzo, 14, was last seen at an address in Abertillery at around 6.30pm on Saturday 20 January and officers are concerned for her welfare.
She is described as around 5 ft 6 inches tall, of medium build with brown shoulder length hair.
Lily has links to Carmarthen, Swansea and Cardiff.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400023232.
"Lily is also urged to get in touch with us."
