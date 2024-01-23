Live

Storm Jocelyn: Severn Bridge closed as weather warnings cover South Wales

By Lauran O'Toole

  • Storm Jocelyn is bringing more weather misery as South Wales is covered by yellow weather warnings.
  • The weather warnings for rain and wind came into force at 12pm today and will be in place until 3pm tomorrow.
  • Due to high winds the M48 Severn Bridge has been closed in both directions between J1 Aust and J2 Chepstow. Drivers are being diverted via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
  • There is a flood alert for the River Usk in Monmouthshire and Newport and a further four across Wales.

