The £299 payment, the final of three cash boosts worth £900 in total, will begin to be sent to eligible households on February 6.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mel Stride, said: ”We will always protect the most vulnerable, while ensuring fairness for the taxpayer.

“We know that the best way to secure long-term financial security is through employment, so we’re rolling out the next generation of welfare reforms to put thousands more people on a pathway off benefits and into work.”

#Pension Credit could give access to extra support, including help with energy costs and a free TV licence for over 75s. ​​​



Chancellor Jeremy Hunt added: “Inflation has halved, but I know some families are particularly vulnerable to cost-of-living pressures, which is why these payments are so important.”

When will the next DWP cost of living payments be received?





Eligible households in the UK will receive the next cost of living payment between February 6 and 22, 2024.

The £299 payment in February, which is part of a wider support package for households, will be sent automatically, so eligible people do not need to apply or take any action to receive it.

Brits are being warned to watch out for any scam messages about cost of living payments purporting to be from government bodies.

Who is eligible for the DWP £299 cost of living payment?





People in the UK will be eligible for the £299 cost of living payment in February, according to the Gov.uk website, if they receive any of the following benefits or tax credits:

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Income Support

Pension Credit

Universal Credit

Child Tax Credit

Working Tax Credit

The cost of living payment will be made separately from other benefits.

You will not get a payment if you are only getting New Style ESA, contributory ESA, or New Style JSA.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is also encouraging low-income pensioners who are not already receiving Pension Credit to check their eligibility, as they could still qualify for the cost-of-living payment in February.