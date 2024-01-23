Pepe’s Piri Piri has finally opened on Commercial Street on Friday January 19, with the aim to give locals a taste of flame-grilled Piri Piri food.

The opening of the store in Newport city centre on Friday marks the 184th store for the Pepe's Piri Piri brand worldwide, with branches across the UK and in Pakistan.

Pepe's Piri Piri opened its first store on Commercial Street in Newport city centre on Friday, January 19, 2024. (Image: Newsquest)

The Argus spoke to Zahid Lone, franchise owner of the Pepe's Piri Piri in Newport as well as three other branches in Wales and England.

Mr Lone, 43, said he chose the location on Commercial Street as "it’s not in the centre of town but it’s not on the outskirts either".

Mr Lone said since November 2023 when they sent out flyers to customers to tell them about the new store, customers have been coming to the store on a daily basis to ask when the restaurant will be opening.

Mr Zahid Lone had to work tirelessly in the shop to get it up-and-running, with issues cropping up which delayed the opening of the Pepe's Piri Piri store. (Image: Zahid Lone)

“We started advertising on social media in September and October but had to deal with a few issues, which pushed the opening date back”, said Mr Lone.

Sold out of chicken on opening night

“We did well on opening night”, said Mr Lone, recalling how the store sold out of chicken on its opening night and he had to call their chicken supplier for a fresh delivery.

“We were expecting it to be busy", he said, "but we weren't expecting that”.

Pepe's Piri Piri on Commercial Street in Newport is offering 20% off to customers until Wednesday, January 31 (next Wednesday) to thank them for waiting. (Image: Zahid Lone)

Mr Lone said to thank their customers for waiting patiently, Pepe's Piri Piri on Commercial Street are giving 20 per cent off to all customers until next Wednesday (January 31 2024).

Pepe's Piri Piri also has branches in Caerphilly and Cwmbran.

Menu Items

Customers of the Pepe's Piri Piri branch can choose from a range of wings, tender strips, chicken boxes, rice boxes, burgers, wraps, salads, quesadilla, pittas, and burritos.

Pepe’s also offers a range of platters from the solo (serving one) to the mega platter which serves between five and six people.

While there is nothing new to Newport that you wouldn’t find in other Pepe's Piri Piri branches, the loaded fries are an item available at the store for a limited time only.

Six flavours are available at Pepe's Piri Piri, including mango & lime, mild, lemon & herb, hot, extra hot and extreme. (Image: Newsquest)

If you have ever been told that you have to choose one flavour of the six available, you’ll be mistaken at this store.

Mr Lone confirms they can mix the flavours to suit their customers’ taste buds.

Feeling mango & lime and extra hot? That’s something that can be arranged by one of the Pepe's staff, who will brush on the marinade of your choice.

If Pepe's diners don't eat chicken, Mr Lone explains there's an entire vegetarian menu which is available: "We have a separate grill for the vegetarians, not the same one as we use for the chicken."

"Last year they increased vegetarian menu items because of its popularity."

You can check out the Pepe’s menu online at https://www.pepes.co.uk/menu

Parking

Being in Newport city centre has not come without challenges.

Mr Zahid Lone is looking into ways to make parking available for staff as well as customers. Staff are photographed behind the counter at Pepe's Piri Piri on Commercial Street in Newport. (Image: Newsquest)

Mr Lone has explained he was looking "to get 10 or 12 parking spaces for our customers and staff at the NPC.

"Unfortunately they have said it’s a daily rate so they couldn’t arrange that."

He mentioned he is looking into customer parking, saying: "My future plan will be I'll refund customers’ parking if they buy food in the Newport store."

How can I stay updated?





Pepe's Piri Piri has a website and loyal following on social media already.

Address: 105-106 Commercial Street, Newport NP20 1LU

Phone: 01633 847307

Available on JustEat and UberEats.

Website: pepes.co.uk/

TikTok: tiktok.com/@pepespiripiri

Instagram: instagram.com/pepesnewport/

Facebook: facebook.com/pepesnewport