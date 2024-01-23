Ffos Caerffili promises to be a community-focused “focal point” for the town and comes as part of the council’s placemaking plan for 2035.

Caerphilly council has confirmed the official opening date after initial hopes to open in November, and then January, were dashed.

The market will bring familiar faces together under one roof, including Cath and Paul Livermore of Up Market Family Butchers on Pentrebane Street, who will be opening a fishmonger at the new location.

Ms Livermore said: “Ffos Caerffili is the ideal place to launch a new side to our business. The opening of the market gives the town we love so much a fantastic opportunity for a bit of a fresh start.

“We’re really excited to join forces with so many other local businesses and bring something new here.”

Ffos Caerffili is opening on March 15 (Image: Supplied)

Other local entrepreneurs taking up a berth at Ffos Caerffili include Two Shot Social, a coffee and brunch venture from childhood friends Daf Carter and Ian Butterworth.

“It’s having the chance to give back to our local community that attracted us to Ffos Caerffili,” Mr Carter said. “We’ve already seen so many improvements since the regeneration project started, and we’re really excited to be part of that and bring something fresh, new and modern to our hometown.

The market will also play host to Bab Haus and their Californian and Mexican-inspired street food. Cardiff-born Leyli Homayoonfar, who set up the first Bab Haus in Bedwas six years ago, said: “The views from our unit to the castle are incredible.

“During lockdown, our Bedwas kitchen was the only one allowed to open for home delivery meal kits and we’ve always been so welcomed by the people in Caerphilly.

Bab Haus are opening the fourth location at Ffos Caerffili (Image: Supplied)

“I’ve been waiting for the right time to bring something more permanent to the town and Ffos Caerphilly is the perfect opportunity to bring Bab Haus to the community that has supported us so well.”

A total of 28 traders will be at the market –not only providing food and drink, but retail and office space, too.

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, deputy leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, said the development would create between 40 and 50 jobs and generate footfall in the town.

The full programme of events for the market’s launch day will be announced in due course.

The scheme has been supported by the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns initiative, and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund as part of the Levelling Up agenda.