Daniel Davidson, 31, threatened the man after letting himself into his unlocked apartment in the Fleur-de-Lys area of Blackwood.

Rose Glanville, prosecuting, said the complainant knew the defendant and he was arrested shortly after the burglary on the morning of August 12, 2023.

The wallet, which contained debit and credit cards, and the trainers were recovered, Newport Crown Court was told.

The complainant admitted in his victim personal statement that the impact on his was minimal but was caused disruption and inconvenience by having to order new bank cards.

Davidson, of Bryn Road, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, pleaded guilty to the raid.

He has 36 previous convictions for 54 offences.

His barrister Hashim Salmman said: “His mitigation is his guilty plea.

“This was unsophisticated offending.

“The defendant had a troubled background and upbringing and left school without qualifications.

“Controlled drugs are at the heart of his offending and he started taking Valium at the age of 17.”

Mr Salmman added how Davidson had completed a number of courses in custody such as food and hygiene, hospitality, English, maths and drug rehabilitation.

The judge, Recorder Sean Bradley, told the defendant: “You have, for a man of your age, a very extensive criminal record.”

“This is your fourth conviction for burglary.

“Your offending is so serious that only an immediate custodial sentence can be justified.

“The shortest sentence I can impose is 32 months in custody.

“That’s reduced by four months to reflect your guilty plea.

“You will serve up to half of that in custody before serving the remainder on licence in the community.”

Davidson will have to pay a statutory £228 victim surcharge following his release from his prison sentence.