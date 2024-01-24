Michael Winter-Price, 42, was stopped by police at the wheel of a Lexus RX300 on Castle Wood in Chepstow, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

He pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 158 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The defendant’s offence took place on November 4, 2023.

Winter-Price, of Woolpitch Wood, Bayfield, Chepstow was banned from driving for three years.

He was fined £1,173 and must pay a £469 surcharge and £85 costs.