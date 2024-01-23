Nurse Sarah Healey



But tragedy struck the family for a second time as she spoke the service to father-in-law Roy West, 81.



Sarah's mum Gladys Healey, of Flintshire, said: “Sarah was one of those who spoke in tribute to the father of James.



“However, Sarah suddenly fell to the ground during her eulogy.



"It seems that Sarah had suffered an attack of arrhythmia or a cardiac arrest. She had no history of any heart trouble and we were all devastated by her sudden death."

Sarah Healey with her father-in-law Roy West



Her mum, father David and sister Trisha had travelled 200 miles from Sarah's hometown of Flint to Slough Crematorium for the service in November.



She said: “It was a terrible blow to our family. It was a blow to her partner, who had just lost his own father.



"It was a blow to the three young children left behind and it was a blow to Dave, I and Sarah’s younger sister, Trisha, who was at the ceremony with us.”



Sarah, who was living in Staines, was a registered nurse and a highly qualified prescriber who had moved on to specialise in oncology and the treatment of cancer patients.



The family added that she was also developing her own aesthetics business and had a significant clientele at her clinic, Sarah Healey Aesthetics at Thames Valley Athletics Centre in Eton, Windsor.



Her sister, Trisha Healey, explained how she is dealing with the tragic loss. She said: “Losing my older and only sister has been the hardest thing I have ever experienced.



"I spoke to her daily and we had an extremely close bond that only sisters will experience. Life will never be the same but I find planning things with friends, talking and crying when you need to with no shame has helped."





Keen gardener Roy lost his battle against cancer in October with the tragedy hitting the close-knit family.



Sarah’s father, Dave Healey added that he's thrown himself into work as a councillor in Flintshire where both he and his wife represent the local communiity. He said he has read a "great deal on the sudden loss of a loved one and the grieving process".



He continued: "One of the most valuable things I have learned is that, rather than falling into absolute despair, you can try to do something worthwhile in memory of the loved one. I think it is important advice.”