Many people who arrived at Belle Vue Park today were shocked to find that the once bustling park was deserted with just a police presence.

The Argus attended the scene, and the park was a sight for sore eyes with tape the read ‘Police Line Do Not Cross’ covering every entrance.

Inside the park was empty with just the sound of police sirens to be heard.

Gwent Police stopped Belle Vue Park employers going into the park, halting people’s normal routines.

A spokesperson for Belle Vue Tea Rooms: "Police stopped us going into the park.

"The park was all closed off when we arrived, it could be closed all day.

"We don't know what has happened."

The Argus can now reveal that the park’s closure was due to a man being found unresponsive at the park on Sunday afternoon, January 21.

Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and a 59-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Enquires are now ongoing to establish the circumstances of the injuries.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report that a man had been found unresponsive at Belle Vue Park, Newport at around on Sunday 21 January at around 5.30pm.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the injuries and Belle Vue Park in Newport has currently been closed off to members of the public as part of these enquiries."

Gwent Police is warning the public that they are likely to see ongoing police activity in the area whilst they continue their investigations.

Detective Inspector Rhys Potter said: “As our investigation continues, officers will be making further enquiries so it is possible that you may see ongoing police activity as part of this work.

“If you have any concerns, or any information then please do stop and talk to us.

“Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log reference 2400025425 or you can also send us a DM on Facebook or Twitter. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Belle Vue Park reopened at around 2pm this afternoon.