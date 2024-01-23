It comes as the FA Cup coverage will continue on ITV on Friday (January 26), meaning the normal slot at the end of the week will be moved to tonight instead (January 23).

Although the FA Cup fourth-round tie between Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City will kick-off from 8pm, the coverage will start at 7.30pm.

Hosted live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Radio Times summary explains: “The Citizens are the holders of this competition and they comfortably overcame Championship Huddersfield Town 5-0 in the previous round.

“However, they are likely to face a much sterner test this evening as Spurs have an excellent record against them at this ground, winning all four of the previous meetings between the teams here.”

Is Coronation Street on tonight? See what days it is on this week

As well as a change in what days Coronation Street will air this week, there will also be time alterations.

See the full schedule for Corrie from January 22 until January 26 below.

Monday, January 22: 8pm-9pm

Tuesday, January 23: 9pm-10pm

Wednesday, January 24: 8pm-9pm

Friday, January 26: No episode due to Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City FA Cup match

@itvcorrie confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter) in a post, saying: "Here to let you know about a slight schedule change this week.”

You can catch up on all previous episodes of Coronation Street on ITVX.

Someone commented on the later airtime for Tuesday's programme, saying: “Will watch Tuesday's on itvx via my tablet in bed or catch-up the next morning. I normally go to bed at 10pm.”

Another added: “Corrie on past nine is a national disgrace (except when it was Maya week because she was an icon and deserved it). On another note, hour longs are not it. Five nights. Half hour. That’s how it should be @itv”

This user asked: “Why do the schedules have to keep changing because of the ‘bl**dy football’? Can you not show these games on ITV2 or 3?”