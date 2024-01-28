A NEW health and wellbeing centre opened to patients in Tredegar this week and has now named all of the services confirmed to go in the centre over the coming months.
The £19m Bevan Health and Wellbeing Centre is built on the former site of where the Tredegar General Hospital once stood and is located in the hometown of Aneurin Bevan, the founder of the NHS.
A spokesperson for the centre has confirmed the services will be opening in the near future, with the centre opening in "a phased approach".
The spokesperson for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: "Currently the only services open to patients are the General Medical Services (Glan- Yr -Afon Surgery and Tredegar Medical Practice) and Pharmacy."
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board's team confirmed that "remaining services are due to open during phase two of the development".
A list of services available to patients
General Medical Services: Tredegar Medical Practice and Glan-Yr-Afon Surgery
Community Pharmacy
Audiology
Dental
Midwifery
Health Visiting
Gwent Specialist Substance Misuse Service
Lymphoedema
Adult Mental Health Psychology Service
Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services
Podiatry
Perinatal Mental Health
Cardiac Rehab
School Nursing
Eating Disorder Service
Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service
Occupational Therapy
History and Heritage of site
The site of the Bevan Health and Wellbeing Centre is a heritage site for Blaenau Gwent, as it is built on the former Tredegar General Hospital site. This is in the hometown of Aneurin Bevan, the founder of the NHS.
Nicola Prygodzicz, chief executive, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board comments: "As the existing hospital was a very important part of local residents’ heritage, the heart of the building has been retained to ensure that Aneurin Bevan’s legacy remains a significant part of the town.
“We are so proud of this new state-of-the-art facility which will allow patients to access a wide range of health and wellbeing services under one roof in the heart of their own community.”
Phased approach
As the team is organising a phased approach to the Bevan Health and Wellbeing Centre, phase two will begin in the next few weeks with the old Tredegar Health Centre being demolished for car parking.
Services such as dental, health visiting, podiatry and lymphedema will also open to the public. Aneurin Bevan University Health Board expect the centre to be fully operational later this year.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel