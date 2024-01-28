The £19m Bevan Health and Wellbeing Centre is built on the former site of where the Tredegar General Hospital once stood and is located in the hometown of Aneurin Bevan, the founder of the NHS.

A spokesperson for the centre has confirmed the services will be opening in the near future, with the centre opening in "a phased approach".

The outside of The Bevan Health and Wellbeing Centre in Tredegar (Image: Aneurin Bevan University Health Board)

The spokesperson for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: "Currently the only services open to patients are the General Medical Services (Glan- Yr -Afon Surgery and Tredegar Medical Practice) and Pharmacy."

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board's team confirmed that "remaining services are due to open during phase two of the development".

A list of services available to patients

General Medical Services: Tredegar Medical Practice and Glan-Yr-Afon Surgery

Community Pharmacy

Audiology

Dental

Midwifery

Health Visiting

Gwent Specialist Substance Misuse Service

Lymphoedema

Adult Mental Health Psychology Service

Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services

Podiatry

Perinatal Mental Health

Cardiac Rehab

School Nursing

Eating Disorder Service

Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service

Occupational Therapy

Inside The Bevan Health and Wellbeing Centre in Tredegar (Image: Aneurin Bevan)

History and Heritage of site

The site of the Bevan Health and Wellbeing Centre is a heritage site for Blaenau Gwent, as it is built on the former Tredegar General Hospital site. This is in the hometown of Aneurin Bevan, the founder of the NHS.

Nicola Prygodzicz, chief executive, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board comments: "As the existing hospital was a very important part of local residents’ heritage, the heart of the building has been retained to ensure that Aneurin Bevan’s legacy remains a significant part of the town.

Nicola Prygodzicz, chief executive, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said the new centre will help the Health Board deliver a wide range of services closer to home for the local community”. (Image: Aneurin Bevan)

“We are so proud of this new state-of-the-art facility which will allow patients to access a wide range of health and wellbeing services under one roof in the heart of their own community.”

Phased approach

As the team is organising a phased approach to the Bevan Health and Wellbeing Centre, phase two will begin in the next few weeks with the old Tredegar Health Centre being demolished for car parking.

Outside the Bevan Health and Wellbeing Centre (Image: Aneurin Bevan)

Services such as dental, health visiting, podiatry and lymphedema will also open to the public. Aneurin Bevan University Health Board expect the centre to be fully operational later this year.