Gwent Police received a call on Saturday, January 20, after a man was found unwell in Clarence Place.

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended and a 47-year-old man was taken to hospital where he later died.

His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from officers.

A tent was reportedly erected at the back of the old Iceland car park on Sunday, January 21, with a police presence visible.

Eyewitness Samantha Thomas said: "There was a police presence and a tent erected at the back of the old Iceland car park in Clarence place in Newport."

The force are currently treating the death as 'unexplained' and a post-mortem examination will take place.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re currently treating the death as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances around his death.

"The cause of death is yet to be established and a post-mortem examination will take place."

Gwent Police is warning the public they may see ongoing police activity in the area whilst they make further enquires.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Virginia Davies said: “As our investigation continues, officers will be making further enquiries so it is possible that you may see ongoing police activity as part of this work.

“If you have any concerns, then please do stop and talk to us.

"Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log reference 2400022801, or you can also send us a DM on Facebook or Twitter. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."