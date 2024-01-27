1. Newport County AFC v Manchester United

If you're lucky enough to have a ticket to their FA Cup fourth round clash at Rodney Parade on Sunday, that's you sorted. But, if like thousands of others, you didn't snap one up there are plenty of pubs in the city showing the game - or you can stay at home watching it on BBC 1 - kick off is 4.20pm on Sunday, January 28. And, of course, you'll be supporting County, won't you?

2. Visit Chepstow

This is a very special year for the former market town and port on the banks of the River Wye as it is 500 years since it was awarded its first charter in 1524.

As you would expect, the town is steeped in history and boasts the oldest stone built castle in Britain. It was built just after the Norman conquest and dates from 1067. And the castle is home to the oldest wooden doors in Europe, dating from no later than the 1190s.

The town is home to a number of listed buildings - including the castle, the town wall, the town arch, the town bridge and the Severn Bridge, which are all Grade I listed.

It is where the Wales Coast Path starts (or finishes, depending on which way round you walk it).

The town has an array of independent shops, lots of cafes and pubs and is a great place to spend a day wandering around or just sitting down by the river keeping your eye open for Sammy the Seal.

3. ABP Newport Marathon

Another date for your diary is April 28, when the ABP Newport Marathon returns to the city.

And this year the event has been expanded into an exciting festival of running with marathon, half marathon, 10K and junior race options.

The popular race is a firm favourite on the Welsh running calendar, boasting one of the flattest marathon courses in Europe.

More than 70 per cent of all finishers have claimed a PB on a route which takes in landmarks like the city’s Transporter Bridge and the stunning scenery of the Gwent Levels – with its coastal wildlife and picturesque medieval villages.

And if you want to get out and support the runners, there are plenty of places for you to do that.

Races start and finish on the riverfront in the city-centre.

The event is delivered by R4W, and has been made possible by the support of Associated British Ports and Newport City Council.

For full details - including how to enter - go to newportwalesmarathon.co.uk/

4. Tredegar House Folk Festival

Put these dates in your diary if you enjoy music and dancing and lots of fun - May 10, 11 and 12.

The popular folk festival is back once again with the headliner this year Lindisfarne. But there is so much more to see and do - including taking in a set from Caldicot's own Rusty Shackle.

Bands and dancers from around the world descend on Tredegar House for a weekend of folk music which always attracts the crowds.

There is no entry fee to the festival site - you can simply walk in and enjoy all the free events. There is a charge for the ticketed events - and these give you free entry to the house while you are there. All the dance displays are free.

For more details including tickets, timetable, camping information and more go to www.tredegarhousefestival.org.uk/

5. Visit the Kymin in Monmouth

You shouldn't really need an excuse to visit the Naval Temple at the Kymin, overlooking Monmouth, but October 21 is Trafalgar Day, so you could aim to pop along on that day.

Trafalgar Day is the celebration of the victory won by the Royal Navy, commanded by Vice-Admiral Horatio Nelson, over the combined French and Spanish fleets at the Battle of Trafalgar on October 21, 1805.

The temple was completed in 1801 and visited by Nelson the following year. After his visit he said:"It was not only one of the most beautiful places he had ever seen, but, to the boast of Monmouth, the Temple was the only Monument of its kind erected to the English Navy in the whole range of the Kingdom."

The Kymin has been under the care of the National Trust since 1901.

The Kymin and its nine acres of pleasure grounds overlook Monmouth and the beautiful Wye Valley. It was once part of the estate of the Duke of Beaufort. Originally a popular picnic site in the late 18th century, building on the Round House began in 1794. The Kymin’s Round House is an unusual, quirky building, which while small in stature sits prominently above Monmouth and the far-reaching views are spectacular.

Check out www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/wales/the-kymin for more history of the site and details on how to get there, opening times and what facilities are available.

6. Cycle the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal from Brecon to Newport.

We know this starts outside Gwent but most of the 40-odd mile ride along to the tow path is in Gwent and it is a beautiful ride - and it passes a good number of pubs for you to stop at for a bite to eat along the way or you could take a picnic and find a beautiful spot to stop and enjoy the peaceful surroundings. If you don't fancy cycling, or even walking, the whole length of the canal, there are plenty of places you can go to enjoy a stroll along it's banks. One favourite is Goytre Wharf, especially because it has a cafe there to sit and relax in after your cycle/walk.

7. The Myfanwy Haycock Poetry Trail

Take the time to visit the Myfanwy Haycock Poetry Trail in Pontypool Park, which was launched last year.

At the launch broadcaster and Pontypool-born Jenni Crane said: “Today is a dream come true, being here to celebrate the life of a Pontypool poet Myfanwy in what is her 110th anniversary year.

"Bringing her poetry alive is very special, it means that Myfanwy finds a new audience in you and in Myfanwy, you find a poet who loved Pontypool.”

The trail was the brainchild of Jenni and her sister Joanne who were keen to bring the life and work of Myfanwy to a wider audience in her home town.

Myfanwy Haycock (1913–1963) was a Welsh poet, illustrator, BBC broadcaster, and journalist.

You can download the two, five and eight mile Myfanwy Trail app from the Pontypool Community Council website - pontypoolcc.gov.uk/community-information/poetry-trail/

8. Elvis Day

Head to Chepstow on June 16 if you are a fan of the King of Rock n Roll.

Carol Mutlow, founder of the Castell Roc music festival in the town, is aiming to pack Chepstow with Elvis lookalikes and tribute acts.

This new event for the town is expected to start with an Elvis-themed coffee morning at the Palmer Community Centre before an Elvis-themed show for children with additional needs.

The Elvis Gospel Show, featuring “three of the best” Elvis tributes, will play at St Mary’s Church in the evening.

Among other planned festivities are an art competition for local schools, face painting and best-dressed competitions for Priscillas, juniors and “hound dogs”.

The idea came about because the regular venue in Porthcawl, where the annual and extremely popular Porthcawl Elvis Festival, is unavailable.

9. A trip to the Wetlands

Newport Wetlands is a wonderful place for a day out.

Nestling between the Severn Estuary and the River Usk on the coast, Newport Wetlands is a vibrant, exciting place for people and wildlife.

Parking is £4 for the day (free to RSPB members) and there is a cafe and shop on site.

But the main delight of the wetlands is just being able to amble around its peaceful setting and trying to spot the wildlife.

Newport Wetlands, which is run by the RSPB, is a blend of wetlands, reedbeds and estuary habitats, including the thick, squelchy mud that waders and wildfowl love to forage in.

Visitors are encouraged to look among the reedbeds for lapwings and oystercatchers, or look skyward for swallows and swifts through the summer. Warm days bring dragonflies, bees and grass snakes out, and weasels and stoats can often be seen. As dusk falls, watch thousands of starlings take to the sky for their beautiful winter murmurations.

For full details, including the regular events held at the site, go to www.rspb.org.uk/days-out/reserves/newport-wetlands.

10. Walk across the Severn Bridge

This is a stunning walk of about five miles - there and back from Chepstow with a stop off at the viewing platform at the former Aust Services added in for a different view of this Grade I listed structure.

The bridge is popular as a place to walk, run or even cycle over. You can even take part in the Severn Bridge Parkrun on a Saturday morning, if that takes your fancy.

The Severn Bridge spans the River Severn and River Wye between South Gloucestershire in England and Monmouthshire. It took three and a half years to build at a cost of £8 million and replaced the 137-year-old ferry between Beachley and Aust. The bridge was opened in 1966 by Queen Elizabeth II. It was granted Grade I listed status in 1999.

Park in Thornwell, Chepstow, go through the tunnel under the road and walk up to the path on the bridge, then cross the bridge over the M48 where the toll booths used to be and walk past the services, down to the roundabout and back up over the other side of the bridge.

11. Usk Show

One of the highlights of the agricultural calendar in Gwent is the Usk Show, held this year on September 14.

It is a great day out for all the family with lots of things to see and do.

It has been held since 1844 and is one of the biggest one-day agricultural shows in the whole of the UK.

The show is held at the 100 acre Usk Showground near the village of Gwernesney just outside Usk and comprises 11 different sections each holding their own competitions on the day. These include an Agricultural Livestock Section, a Horse Show and Show Jumping Competitions, as well as Goats, Rabbits, Horticulture, Homecrafts, a Companion Dog Show, Steam Corner and Vintage Tractors.

This year the main ring is set to host Paul Hannam and his Quad Bike Stunt Show.

Paws for Thought Dog Display team along with Black Mountain Falconry, Rowan Working Horses, Usk Valley Gun Dogs and much more can be seen in the Countryside Ring.

And there will be more than 300 traders.

For full details including how to get tickets go to www.uskshow.co.uk/.

12. Take a tour of the inside of Tredegar House

Sitting on the edge of Newport is the magnificent Tredegar House, which is now run by the National Trust.

Tredegar House is billed as one of the architectural wonders of Wales and one of the most significant late 17th-century houses in the whole of the British Isles.

Set in 90 acres of beautiful gardens and parkland, this delightful red brick house provides an ideal setting for a fantastic day out.

For more than 500 years the house was home to one of the greatest Welsh families, the Morgans, later Lords Tredegar. The Morgan family owned more than 40,000 acres in Monmouthshire, Breconshire and Glamorgan at the end of the 18th century. Their lives impacted on the population of south-east Wales socially, economically and politically and influenced the heritage of the area.

A trip around the house is well worth it from the grand reception rooms to the kitchen and servants hall in the basement.

For full details including opening times, ticket prices and facilities go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/wales/tredegar-house

13. Parc Bryn Bach in Tredegar

If you are a lover of the outdoors, then head to Tredegar to discover the delights of Parc Bryn Bach, which offers plenty of outdoor activities for all ages and abilities.

As a local nature reserve, the park boasts 340 acres of stunning grass and woodland including a 36-acre lake and includes a number of nature trails and an interactive sculpture trail where children can find out more about the local wildlife.

You can also relax in the sensory garden or try out the Wellbeing Workspace where you can sit and enjoy the lake view while you go online and work while enjoying the peace and tranquillity.

The café offers hot and cold snacks and drinks, and the park is the perfect venue to relax, have fun and try one of our exciting adventure activities.

For full details go to www.parcbrynbach.co.uk/

14 The panto at the Riverfront

Always a popular show, the panto at the Riverfront Theatre for 2024 has already been announced.

It's going to be Dick Whittington - a rags-to-riches tale which promises uproarious gags, stunning scenery, captivating costumes, formidable villains, and ample audience participation.

Dick Whittington will grace the stage at Newport's Riverfront from November 27, 2024, to January 4, 2025, offering a timeless family pantomime that transports attendees into a world where love conquers all, igniting the festive spirit.

For more details go to www.newportlive.co.uk/en/venues/riverfront/

15 Climb to the top of Twmbarlwm

Another one for outdoor lovers.

The hill itself is a well-known local landmark visible on the skyline for many miles. It is very popular for hillwalking and mountain biking and with tourists who visit Cwmcarn Forest Drive or walk the Gwent Ridgeway.

It features heavily in local folk legends with tales of a giant buried here, and treasure, supposedly guarded by swarms of bees.

There is an ancient hillfort on top of the hill, which is well worth the walk up to visit.

In years gone by people from Risca, Cwmbran and Newport enjoyed a day out "up the Tump" on Good Friday - Sunday schools, chapels, youth clubs, families and even whole streets would organise to walk to the top of the Tump - some church groups would carry a cross to the top and sing a few hymns.

For a great walk route go to www.cwmcarnforest.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Cwmcarn-Forest-Twmbarlwm-Walk-PDF.pdf .

16 Tom Jones at Chepstow Racecourse

If you are a fan of this Welsh legend, then put the date July 6 in your diary - that is when he will headline the first Chepstow Summer Sessions at Chepstow Racecourse this year.

The 'Voice from Pontypridd' will return to his homeland for 30,000 fans in what will be his biggest Welsh headline event in recent memory.

He joins previously announced Hozier on the growing roster of talent set to play at the event.

Founded in 2013, Summer Sessions became a much-loved live music series in Scotland with events in Glasgow and Edinburgh. The festival became renowned for its star-studded shows, bringing the likes of Eminem, Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine and David Guetta to British audiences in previous years.

Sir Tom will play at Chepstow Summer Sessions on Saturday, July 6 and will be joined by Gabrielle.

Tickets and more information for all the Chepstow shows are available at smmrsessions.com

17 Comic Con

Comic Con Wales is coming back to Newport in August.

It is Wales' official comic convention brought to you by Monopoly Events.

The show sells out each year and is firmly established as the nation’s number one Comic Con.

It is a pop culture fans dream. If you are a fan of past and present TV & Film, love meeting celebrities and other like minded people, love comic book culture, cosplay, anime, manga, art, gaming and esports, shopping at cool trade stands, and getting pictures in stunning screen accurate prop and set recreations, then this is the place for you.

Some big names have already been announced for the event this year. To see who they are and to find out how you can get tickets go to www.comicconventionwales.co.uk/.

18 Complete the Wye Valley Walk (or at least the Gwent part of it)

Starting in Chepstow, this is a stunning walk which takes up all the way up to Monmouth through some fantastic countryside.

The first bit of it, from Chepstow to Tintern, can be quite strenuous in parts, but once you get to Tintern is is a pretty level walk the rest of the way up the river.

Pack a picnic, put on your walking boots, and make sure you are dressed appropriately - then off you go and enjoy your walk.

If you start from Chepstow you can get a bus back from Monmouth once you finish your walk - but check online for bus times and costs.

For the route and more information go to www.wyevalleywalk.org/walk.

19 Transporter Bridge

The remarkable Newport Transporter Bridge is one of only six operational transporter bridges left world wide from a total of 20 built. The bridge opened in 1906 and has dominated the Newport skyline since.

For anyone in the city, or visiting, it really is a must see.

And it is reopening this summer so you can once again enjoy taking a trip over the River Usk in the gondola, and maybe get the chance, if you are brave enough, to walk over the bridge.

A multi-million pound visitors centre is currently being built next to the bridge and will open in due course.

For more information go to www.newport.gov.uk/heritage/en/Transporter-Bridge/Transporter-Bridge.aspx

20 Roman Caerleon

For a great day out it is worth heading to Caerleon, near Newport, to explore its Roman history.

Caerleon, which sits on the River Usk, is of huge archaeological importance, being the site of a notable Roman legionary fortress, Isca Augusta, and an Iron Age hillfort.

Close to the remains of Isca Augusta are the National Roman Legion Museum and the Roman Baths Museum.

And close by is the fantastic Roman amphitheatre.

The town also has strong historical and literary associations: Geoffrey of Monmouth elevated the significance of Caerleon as a major centre of British history in his Historia Regum Britanniae (c. 1136), and Alfred Lord Tennyson wrote Idylls of the King (1859–1885) while staying in Caerleon.

Horror story fans can see Arthur Machen's birthplace (opposite the Bull in the centre of Caerleon). He was quoted as a major influence by HP Lovecraft and Stephen King.

In the summer of 2011, a team of volunteers and academics from Cardiff University found a Roman port in Caerleon, one of only two in Britain.

The amphitheatre and barracks – currently the only Roman barracks block visible in Europe – are open free to the public all year unless an event is taking place.

Legend has it that Caerleon was the first of King Arthur’s Courts, the Amphitheatre allegedly being the site of the famous Round Table.

The Ffwrrwm Arts and Crafts Centre has several craft shops, a tea-room and restaurant and art gallery. There is an unique sculpture garden with Arthurian and Roman carvings, and the largest lovespoon in the world!

21 Big Pit

Have you ever been down a coal mine? Well, get yourself along to Big Pit and make sure 2024 is the year you experience what life was like for the thousands of miners in South Wales.

Big Pit National Coal Museum is an industrial heritage museum in Blaenavon.

It was a working coal mine from 1880 to 1980 and opened to the public in 1983 as a charitable trust called the Big Pit Trust.

The underground tour takes you 90 metres (300 feet) down the mineshaft. Once at the bottom you will enjoy a captivating and informative journey around a section of original underground workings. Visitors wear the very same equipment – helmet, cap lamp, belt, battery and 'self rescuer' – used by miners.

For more information including opening times and prices go to museum.wales/bigpit/

22 Blaenavon Heritage Railway

For train lovers, this is a great place to visit.

For one day only on February 10 from 11.30am to 1.30pm you can witness Rosyth No 1's final public service day before being withdrawn for its 10 year inspection and refurbishment. This great little loco has given tremendous service and has been a firm favourite with our visitors.

The railway will then be closed to the public until it reopens on Friday March 29, 2024, for the season.

Blaenavon's Heritage Railway runs through the Blaenavon World Heritage site on the edge of the Brecon Beacons National Park.

It operates steam and heritage diesel services on weekends and bank holidays between April and September, together with selected Wednesdays during July and August.

It also offers a range of special events throughout the year, including our popular Halloween Ghost Trains and Steam Santa Specials.

For more details go to www.bhrailway.co.uk/

23 Castles of Gwent

Gwent is a county full of castles and you could set yourself the target of visiting each of them over the course of 2024.

There's Chepstow, Caldicot, Usk, Abergavenny, Monmouth, Raglan, Grosmost, Skenfrith, White, Newport to start with.

That's ten to be going along with.

Some will take longer than others to explore - Newport, for example, can be found next to Old Green Roundabout in the centre of the city and you can't actually get into the ruin. But you could spend the whole day enjoying the delights of Raglan Castle.

It's another case of packing a picnic and planning your trip round this fantastic historic monuments.

24. Wales Grand National

On December 27 each year Chepstow Racecourse plays host to the biggest day in the Welsh racing calendar - the Welsh Grand National.

Thousands of racegoers flock to the picturesque venue for an exciting day of racing.

The race was immortalised in the film Dream Horse starring Damian Lewis and Toni Collette and telling the true story of Dream Alliance,an unlikely race horse bred by Welsh barmaid and cashier Jan Vokes. With very little money and no experience, she convinces her neighbours to chip in a bit each week to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites. Dream rises through the ranks with grit and determination and goes on to race in the Welsh Grand National.

To find out more about this year's event go to www.chepstow-racecourse.co.uk/