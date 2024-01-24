A muntjac deer was captured 'ice-skating' her way across a frozen brook by a wildlife photographer and we just can't help but think the wintry scene is reminiscent of the Disney classic Bambi.

Tony Marshall, 52, captured the heartwarming moment whilst visiting Rutland Water Nature Reserve in -5C temperatures.

Watch a real life 'Bambi on ice' moment

In the clip, the female deer trots into view from the undergrowth before her legs are sent sprawling as she takes to the ice.

Clearly determined, the deer continues to struggle to regain her footing as she slips and slides but safely makes it to the other side - without any help from Thumper.

The wildlife photographer braved sub-zero conditions to film the real-life Bambi moment at the East Midlands beauty spot last week.

Tony, a handyman and former RAF engineer, from Oakham, said it was just a matter of being in the "right place at the right time".

He said: "I'm a regular at Rutland, it's a great big site and you never know what you're going to see down there.

"I went down at first light around 8am. It was around -5C early last week. I questioned why I was going out in those conditions but this made it worthwhile.

"You get otters and deer down there and I noticed this female Muntjac deer trotting into open view.

"She then started precariously making her away across the ice Bambi-style and made it safely to the other side.

"It was about -5C and this poor thing was in the cold enduring and surviving.

"It was determined to cross over this little brook and I was relieved to see her make it over.

"I was just in the right place at the right time."